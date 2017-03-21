Injury accident on Wiggins Canyon Road over weekend

A man sustained serious injuries following and accident Friday night on Wiggins Canyon Road, about 5 miles southwest of Gothenburg. Dawson County Sheriff Gary Reiber reports that it occurred around 10:08pm as a pickup, driven by 24-year-old Noah Tripp of Gothenburg, was traveling northbound. Control was lost and the pickup partially left the roadway and spun sideways into the other ditch, then rolling two times before coming to rest. A passenger, 24-year-old Thomas Palmer of Brady, was ejected from the vehicle. Both were transported to Gothenburg hospital. Palmer was then flown to Kearney hospital where he was listed in serious condition late Monday afternoon.