Inmate accused of assaulting 2 employees at Nebraska prison

BY Associated Press | June 19, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ An inmate is accused of assaulting two employees at a Nebraska prison.
The Department of Correctional Services says the inmate struck both employees in the head around 7:30 a.m. Monday at the Lincoln Correctional Center.

Officials say the inmate was agitated and attacked the employees as they were escorting him to a holding cell. They say the unidentified inmate was subdued with pepper spray.

The employees were assessed at a local hospital. One was given stiches for a cut above the eye and the other had no notable injuries.
Officials say the incident was isolated and did not affect the prison’s operations.

