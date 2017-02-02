Inmate attacked Tecumseh prison worker, department says

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) _ Officials say an inmate has attacked a staff member at the state prison in Tecumseh.

The Nebraska Correctional Services Department said in a news release Thursday that the inmate used a blunt, homemade weapon to strike the staffer once in the head Wednesday evening. Other staffers soon subdued the inmate.

The department says the staffer was treated for minor injuries and released.

The department also says the names of the staffer and inmate will not be released.

Last year officials detailed a rash of attacks on corrections officers and staff at various Nebraska prisons.