Inmate charged with murder in Nebraska prison uprising

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) _ An inmate has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder stemming from a prison uprising in southeast Nebraska.

Court records say 27-year-old Eric Ramos entered several pleas of not guilty during a teleconference Tuesday. He’s charged with first-degree murder, assault, two weapons counts, and tampering with evidence. The records don’t show that a trial date has been set.

Prosecutors say Ramos killed 31-year-old Michael Galindo during the outbreak of violence March 2 at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. The bodies of Galindo and 39-year-old Damon Fitzgerald were found after authorities restored

order. No one has been charged yet with killing Fitzgerald.

Authorities have said the uprising began because inmates were angry that prison staffers had confiscated 150 pounds (68 kilograms) of homemade alcohol from them.