class="post-template-default single single-post postid-274299 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"
Inmate escapes from Adams County Jail | KRVN Radio

Inmate escapes from Adams County Jail

BY Associated Press | November 27, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Inmate escapes from Adams County Jail
Courtesy/Hastings Police Department. Jordan Latta.

HASTINGS, Neb. – Authorities say they’re looking for an inmate who escaped from the Adams County Jail in south-central Nebraska.

The inmate ran from the jail around 5 p.m. Sunday as he was being transferred from one holding area to another. Deputy Kevin Mauck says two jailers were taking 27-year-old Jordan Latta from a basement holding area in the county courthouse to the main holding cells on the third floor. They were using a public elevator because the secured elevator normally used for inmate transfers is out of service.

Authorities say Latta bolted out of the jailers’ custody and ran down a public hallway and out of the building.

He’d been arrested last week on a theft charge.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments