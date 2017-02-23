Inmate from southwest Nebraska dies in prison

An 88-year-old man serving a life sentence for First Degree Murder from Red Willow County has died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. Harold Nokes began serving his sentence in 1974 for the 1973 deaths of Edwin and Wilma Hoyt of Culberston. The couple’s bodies had been dismembered and disposed into Harry Strunk Lake near Cambridge. The murders were made into a book called “In Cold Storage”. Nokes died at 9:18pm Wednesday evening. His cause of death has not been determined but, the State Department of Corrections says he was being treated for long-term medical conditions.