class="post-template-default single single-post postid-334374 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Inmate gets 12-23 more years for York prison attacks | KRVN Radio

Inmate gets 12-23 more years for York prison attacks

BY Associated Press | September 11, 2018
Home News Regional News
Inmate gets 12-23 more years for York prison attacks

YORK, Neb. (AP) _ A York prison inmate who attacked a guard and a prison nurse has been given 12 to 23 more years behind bars.

The York News-Times reports that 32-year-old Lakrecia Donnell was sentenced Monday. She’d pleaded no contest to assaulting an officer, to using a deadly weapon to commit a felony and to assault with body fluids on an officer.

Court records say Donnell already was serving time at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women for assaulting an officer, burglary and other crimes.

In a York courtroom Monday she said she was sorry and said she took full responsibility for her actions.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments