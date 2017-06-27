class="post-template-default single single-post postid-244599 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Inmate gets 8-12 years for punching Lincoln prison guard | KRVN Radio

Inmate gets 8-12 years for punching Lincoln prison guard

BY Associated Press | June 27, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Inmate gets 8-12 years for punching Lincoln prison guard
Courtesy/Nebraska Department of Corrections. Brendan Horner.

LINCOLN, Neb. – A Nebraska inmate has been given more time to serve because he assaulted a prison guard.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Brendan Horner was given eight to 12 years at his sentencing Monday in Lincoln. He’d pleaded no contest.

Authorities say Horner grabbed the guard March 26 last year at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln when the guard entered Horner’s cell to look for marijuana the guard smelled. Prosecutors say Horner threw the guard to the floor and punched the guard several times before other guards intervened.

Horner’s been serving time for shooting a man during a June 2012 road rage incident in Lincoln.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments