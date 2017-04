Tecumseh, Neb. – At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2017, Terry Berry, inmate #83145, was unresponsive in his cell. Staff members were alerted to his condition by Berry’s cellmate. Berry was not breathing and responding staff members immediately began CPR. Berry was transported to Johnson County Hospital and then to Bryan West in Lincoln.

The details of the events leading to his being unresponsive are under investigation.