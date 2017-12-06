class="post-template-default single single-post postid-276504 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Inmate who helped 2 others escape gets more prison time

BY Associated Press | December 6, 2017
Courtesy/Nebraska Department of Correctional Services -- Brandon D. Williams

Lincoln, Ne. —  A prisoner who helped two other inmates escape a Lincoln prison has been given more time behind bars.

Court records say 27-year-old Brandon D. Williams was sentenced to three to four years in prison _ time that will be added to the 10 to 15 years he’s already serving for a robbery in Douglas County. He’d pleaded no contest in the escape case.

Prosecutors say that on June 10 last year, Williams helped Lincoln Correctional Center inmates Timothy Clausen and Armon Dixon hide in a laundry cart before rolling the cart into a laundry truck that was headed to another prison.

They escaped from the truck after it left the center. Dixon was caught the next day in Lincoln, and Clausen was caught five days later at an Omaha apartment.

