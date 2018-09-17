Inmates complaining about water at York’s Nebraska Correctional Center for Women

YORK, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska ombudsman’s office is working with corrections officials on prisoner complaints about water problems at the state women’s prison in York.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that prisoners have complained for at least two years about the appearance and taste of the water and about what they say it’s done to them. They report skin rashes, thinning hair and other problems that include nausea and diarrhea.

Assistant Ombudsman Anthony Kay says that after water tested high in copper, the department installed a reverse-osmosis unit in the equipment supplying water to the nursery, where babies born to prisoners are tended.

But the ombudsman’s office has continued to get complaints, and Department of Health and Human Services reports indicate ongoing concerns about copper levels.