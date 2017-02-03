Innovation Grant Program Awards Millions to Nebraska Schools

From after school programs to career training and college readiness, Nebraska schools are striving to make a difference in the lives of every student. Five school districts and Educational Service Units (ESUs) will now receive more than $4 million dollars in grants to help achieve specific learning goals.

The Nebraska State Board of Education awarded the grants based on a competitive process to help fund programs that will help students succeed in a variety of ways. The grant recipients are spread across the state and represent the different sizes and backgrounds present in Nebraska.

Innovation Grant Recipients

Beatrice Public Schools – $893,565

Nebraska’s Expanded Learning Opportunity (ELO) Design Challenge is a partnership designed to provide a statewide coalition of districts, community partners and key education and community stakeholders with opportunities to design and test new models of ELO curriculum that support Nebraska Career Readiness Standards.

Educational Service Unit Coordinating Council (ESUCC) – $1,640,839

The Data-driven Ecosystem Enhancing Teaching and Improving Learning for Students (DE2TAILS) project will enable the ESUCC to incorporate multiple online educational and data-collection systems into one statewide, secure, single sign-on portal. The goal is to develop, implement, and sustain an integrated ecosystem to allow relevant teaching and learning applications and tools to integrate, sharing data elements for the improvement of student learning and reporting.

Plattsmouth Community School District – $107,089

Plattsmouth High School (PHS) will use the Wall-to-Wall Career and College Readiness project to refine its wall-to-wall academy program into a model for Nebraska’s schools. The PHS model is based on student interests, learning preferences, and career goals and involves extensive partnerships with community businesses and educational programs.

Scottsbluff Public School District – $827,913

Scottsbluff Public Schools’ Wall-to-Wall Career Academy model will include six career academies. As students progress through middle school and their freshman and sophomore years, they will be provided with instruction and experiences that will help them determine areas that interest them. Then, as juniors and seniors, they will select and refine their focus in Foundational Academies.

Westside Community Schools (WCS) – $896,993

The Personalized 21st Century Learning Initiative will use instruction tailored to meet each individual student’s needs, skills, knowledge, and learning interests. The project includes an overarching goal of promoting the academic performance of all WCS students through personalized learning opportunities with particular emphasis on those experiences which leverage technology.

The Department of Education Innovative Grant Fund and the Innovation Grant Program were created with the passage of Legislative Bill (LB) 519, effective August 30, 2015.

The funds consist of:

Transfers pursuant to NRS §9-812 (State Lottery Operation Trust Fund and Nebraska Education Improvement Fund);

Repayments of grant funds; and

Interest payments received in the course of administering the fund.

Funded projects must be annually evaluated and report progress toward stated goals, measurable objectives and targeted outcomes. Based on those reports, the State Board of Education will submit an Innovation Grant Program Annual Report to the Clerk of the Legislature by December 1st of each year.

The Innovation Grant program gathered 18 applications requesting a total of $17.6 million. Originally the State Board of Education planned to award $7.8 million through the grant program. However, state statute allows those funds to also be used for a college readiness assessment. Due to pending budget cuts during this year’s shortfall, the Department of Education did not award a portion of the funds in order to pay for the ACT exam which will be administered to every public school junior in Nebraska for free for the first time this year.

Additionally, the applicants not chosen for a grant will be invited to a summit this spring with the goal of finding partners willing to invest in their innovation proposals.