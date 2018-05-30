class="post-template-default single single-post postid-314008 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Installation of Automated Closure Gates and Camera Towers, Grand Island to Waco | KRVN Radio

Installation of Automated Closure Gates and Camera Towers, Grand Island to Waco

BY NDOT | May 30, 2018
Home News Regional News
Installation of Automated Closure Gates and Camera Towers, Grand Island to Waco
Courtesy/ Nebraslka Department of Transportation. NDOT logo.

May 29, 2018 (Grand Island, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will begin on the I-80 entrance ramps from Reference Post 312.10 to Reference Post 360.14, Grand Island to Waco, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Ensley Electrical Services, of Grand Island, Nebraska has the $1,849,555 contract, which includes the installation of automated closure gates and camera towers. Minimal impact to traffic is expected. Most of the work will be on the shoulders or medians.

Access to local businesses and roadways will remain
open. The anticipated completion date is September 2019.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments