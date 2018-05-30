Installation of Automated Closure Gates and Camera Towers, Grand Island to Waco

May 29, 2018 (Grand Island, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will begin on the I-80 entrance ramps from Reference Post 312.10 to Reference Post 360.14, Grand Island to Waco, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Ensley Electrical Services, of Grand Island, Nebraska has the $1,849,555 contract, which includes the installation of automated closure gates and camera towers. Minimal impact to traffic is expected. Most of the work will be on the shoulders or medians.

Access to local businesses and roadways will remain

open. The anticipated completion date is September 2019.