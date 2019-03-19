class="post-template-default single single-post postid-373257 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Insurance and reporting your disaster losses | KRVN Radio

Insurance and reporting your disaster losses

BY Nebraska Department of Insurance | March 19, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Insurance and reporting your disaster losses
Courtesy/Floodwaters receding in a residential area in Gibbon. Joe Gangwish. 3-15-19

 

The Nebraska Department of Insurance has posted a list of resources and FAQ’s to assist Nebraska flood victims.    It is located at:

https://doi.nebraska.gov/sites/doi.nebraska.gov/files/doc/ConsumerAlertResourcesforFloodVictims.pdf

 

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments