Insurance and reporting your disaster losses

The Nebraska Department of Insurance has posted a list of resources and FAQ’s to assist Nebraska flood victims. It is located at:
https://doi.nebraska.gov/sites/doi.nebraska.gov/files/doc/ConsumerAlertResourcesforFloodVictims.pdf
