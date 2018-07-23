class="post-template-default single single-post postid-324671 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Insurance saleswoman accused of fraud, identity theft | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | July 23, 2018
ALLIANCE, Neb. (AP) _ A 41-year-old insurance saleswoman is accused of fraud in the Nebraska Panhandle.

Box Butte County Court records say Mandy Fair is charged with felony counts of insurance fraud and identity theft. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her. Fair is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

She’s accused of turning in fraudulent insurance applications from Aug. 17 to Oct. 11 last year. Prosecutors say she did so to be paid bonuses and advance commissions.

