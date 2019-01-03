Insurer settles parents’ claim in Omaha boy’s death

Omaha, Neb. — The parents of an Omaha Public Schools student struck and killed by a school bus have settled their claim with the bus fleet’s insurer.

Officials say National Interstate Insurance agreed to the settlement of more than $263,000 with the parents of Haji Mohamed while still denying any liability.

Omaha police say the bus had stopped April 9 to let off the 8-year-old boy and several other students. As the driver resumed her westbound route, Haji tried to run across the street ahead of the bus but was fatally hit.

Prosecutors decided not to charge the bus driver after determining there was nothing criminal about the accident. The boy was a second-grader at Springville Elementary School.