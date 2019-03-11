International Trade Town Hall meeting scheduled in Dawson County

The Council for Economic Development (“CED”) will host a town hall meeting focused on international

trade and its impact on the local economy next Saturday, March 16th. The meeting will begin at 9:30

A.M. at Central Community College in Lexington. Information will be presented on four key topics

including the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (“USMCA”), ongoing trade negotiations with China, the

upcoming bi-lateral trade talks with Japan and the status of steel and aluminum tariffs and their impacts

on trade relationships.

This meeting is a follow-up to the town hall meeting sponsored by CED in June 2018. The impact of

international trade on the local economy was a very important economic issue a year ago and continues

to be a major factor impacting all who live, work, or own a business or farm property in Dawson County.

The meeting is open to the public and anyone with an interest in the Lexington area economy is

encouraged to attend. The meeting is expected to last approximately one hour.

The primary objectives of the upcoming meeting are to provide current information to those in attendance and to promote effective communication between Dawson County residents and key decision makers in Washington D.C.

Current information regarding U.S. trade policy and international trade relations from the Trump

Administration, Senators Fischer and Sasse as well as Congressman Smith will be presented. Jay Rempe,

Nebraska Farm Bureau Senior Economist, will speak and share important Dawson County economic

information as well. The information presented at the meeting will cover the vital importance of

international trade from Dawson County to destinations around the globe.

The Council for Economic Development, a non-profit community organization, has been promoting

favorable business and working conditions for residents of Lexington and Dawson County since 1971.

Membership includes local businesses, area educational organizations, local governments, government agencies and other entities in Lexington and the surrounding area.