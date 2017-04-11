Internet sales tax collection bill scheduled for Tuesday debate

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-227905 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce | April 11, 2017
This Tuesday, April 11, the Legislature is expected to consider legislation that would address the collection of Nebraska’s state and local sales taxes by out-of-state online retailers.  Introduced and prioritized by Syracuse Senator Dan Watermeier, LB44 would require online retailers without a physical presence in Nebraska to collect and remit sales tax revenue if their gross revenue from state sales exceeded $100,000 or they made 200 or more separate sales transactions in Nebraska.  Nebraskans who make online purchases are already required by state law to pay sales tax when the tax is not collected at the time of the transaction, but few residents are doing so.
