Interstate 80 delays expected from Odessa to Elm Creek | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | February 20, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Traffic slowdowns are expected in south-central Nebraska as workers seal cracks on Interstate 80.
The project is expected to begin Monday on a stretch from Odessa to Elm Creek. Workers will be cleaning out and sealing cracks to protect the pavement from debris and moisture.  The Nebraska Roads Department says temporary lane closures will be erected in the mornings and removed in the evenings. The department says motorists should expect some delays.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
