Interstate 80 Westbound closure now moved to North Platte

Interstate -80 West Bound – is being moved East to North Platte. Keith County Emergency Management has determined that Ogallala (along I-80) is in a situation where they are full with truck and vehicle traffic. Accommodations are almost full.

I-80 Westbound is closing at @North Platte MM 179 in Lincoln County.

Parallel route Highway 30 Westbound is also closed at North Platte for thru traffic. Local traffic only!

Blizzard condition in the high plains of Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado has created unsafe conditions for travelers. The Interstate will remain closed until conditions improve significantly. Watch for flooding.

This is a long term closure. Alternate routing in advance of the closure area is requested.

High winds and blowing rain and snow will continue to make its way East across Nebraska. Watch for flooding.

Today In Western Nebraska motorists can expect Highways US-26, US 30, N2, N23, N92 to become difficult for travel or impassable due to blizzard conditions.