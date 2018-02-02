Interstate 80 westbound from Brady closed for overturned semi

Brady, Ne. — The Nebraska State Patrol reported a semi overturned on Thursday at 11:38 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate-80 near Brady. Minor injuries were reported.
A communications specialist says Interstate-80 westbound from mile marker 201 was closed for a time. A subsequent slowdown of traffic was reported. Later it was learned that the closing lasted more than 2 hours. Traffic was flowing normally at mid-morning.
A State Patrol spokesperson said cleanup at the scene continued on Friday afternoon.
Brady is about 13 miles west of Gothenburg.