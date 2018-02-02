class="post-template-default single single-post postid-288331 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Interstate 80 westbound from Brady closed for overturned semi | KRVN Radio

Interstate 80 westbound from Brady closed for overturned semi

BY KRVN News | February 2, 2018
Interstate 80 westbound from Brady closed for overturned semi
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol -- overturned semi near Brady closes I-80 westbound for over two hours

Brady, Ne. — The Nebraska State Patrol reported a semi overturned on Thursday at 11:38 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate-80 near Brady. Minor injuries were reported.

A communications specialist says Interstate-80 westbound from mile marker 201 was closed for a time. A subsequent slowdown of traffic was reported. Later it was learned that the closing lasted more than 2 hours.  Traffic was flowing normally at mid-morning.

A  State Patrol spokesperson said cleanup at the scene continued on Friday afternoon.

Brady is about 13 miles west of Gothenburg.

 

