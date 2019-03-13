Interstate 80 Westbound traffic now closed at Lexington, Mile Marker 237

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-371969 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
BY Nebraska Department of Transportation | March 13, 2019
High water north of the highway thru Beemer. As of 930am.

Interstate -80 West Bound Closure – is being moved east to Lexington in Dawson CountyEmergency Management has determined that North Platte is in a situation where they are full with truck and vehicle traffic. Accommodations are almost full. 

 

I-80 Westbound is closing at @Lexington MM 237 in Dawson County.

 

Parallel route Highway 30 Westbound is also closed at Lexington for thru traffic.  Local traffic only!

 

Blizzard conditions in the high plains of Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado has created unsafe conditions for travelers.  The Interstate will remain closed until conditions improve significantly. Watch for flooding.

 

This is a long term closure. Alternate routing in advance of the closure area is requested.

 

High winds and blowing rain and snow will continue to make its way East across Nebraska.  Watch for flooding.

 

Today in Western Nebraska motorists can expect Highways US-26, US 30, N2, N23, N92 to become difficult for travel or impassable due to blizzard conditions.

 

