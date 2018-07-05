Invasive zebra mussels found in Cunningham Lake at Omaha

Omaha, Neb. — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says larvae of the invasive zebra mussel have been found in a water sample taken from Glenn Cunningham Lake just north of Omaha.

Officials say field sampling for adult zebra mussels will be completed on the lake’s boat ramps, rocks and other hard structures over the next several weeks. Until an adult is found, Cunningham Lake will be considered a suspect water body.

The small black-and-white striped mussels are native to eastern Europe and voracious eaters that gobble up plankton many native freshwater fish need to survive.

The mussels can also attach themselves to boat motors, bait buckets and dam mechanisms and cause damage to motors and facilities.

Boaters are urged to clean, drain and dry watercraft to prevent the spread of the mussels.