Investigators: Dismembered victim’s items thrown from car

Wilber, Neb. — Sheriff’s investigators say a man on trial for the killing and dismemberment a Lincoln woman tossed the victim’s possessions out of a car window as he and his girlfriend headed out of town on their way to dump the woman’s remains.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Sgt. Richard Zimmerman and Capt. Russ Kalkwarf of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office testified Thursday in the first-degree murder trial of 52-year-old Aubrey Trail.

The officers testified that investigators found pieces of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe’s driver’s license and her cellphone in ditches along Nebraska 41. They also found articles of Loofe’s clothing.

The testimony came a day after an FBI agent testified that Loofe’s body had been cut into 14 pieces. Only 13 were found.

Trail has said her death was an accident during a consensual sex fantasy. On Monday, Trail yelled out in court that his co-defendant, Bailey Boswell, was innocent before slashing his throat. He was treated with stitches, but has refused to return to court since.