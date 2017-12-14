Investigators say Nebraska man had shot wife before he died

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) _ Sarpy County Sheriff’s officials have revealed more information on an incident in an Omaha suburb that left a woman with a gunshot wound to her head and her husband dead.

Chief Deputy Greg London said Thursday in a written release that deputies sent to the Lakewood Villages housing addition on a welfare check Wednesday found 68-year-old Karl Langill dead in the home’s garage. His 67-year-old wife, Cheri Langill, was found wounded in the basement.

Investigators say Karl Langill shot his wife once in the head with a .22 caliber pistol during a domestic dispute nearly a week earlier, on Dec. 7. Cheri Langill is currently in stable condition at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

An autopsy indicates Karl Langill died of carbon monoxide poisoning.