class="post-template-default single single-post postid-278313 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Investigators say Nebraska man had shot wife before he died | KRVN Radio

Investigators say Nebraska man had shot wife before he died

BY Associated Press | December 14, 2017
Home News Regional News
Investigators say Nebraska man had shot wife before he died

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) _ Sarpy County Sheriff’s officials have revealed more information on an incident in an Omaha suburb that left a woman with a gunshot wound to her head and her husband dead.

Chief Deputy Greg London said Thursday in a written release that deputies sent to the Lakewood Villages housing addition on a welfare check Wednesday found 68-year-old Karl Langill dead in the home’s garage. His 67-year-old wife, Cheri Langill, was found wounded in the basement.

Investigators say Karl Langill shot his wife once in the head with a .22 caliber pistol during a domestic dispute nearly a week earlier, on Dec. 7. Cheri Langill is currently in stable condition at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

An autopsy indicates Karl Langill died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments