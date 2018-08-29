class="post-template-default single single-post postid-332210 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Investigators say speed led to death of driver in crash

BY Associated Press | August 29, 2018
OVERTON, Neb. (AP) _ Investigators say excessive speed led to a driver’s death in a crash near western Nebraska’s Overton.

The Kearney Hub reports that 38-year-old Victor Castillo-Pupo, of Grand Island, was driving a pickup truck east on a rural road early Sunday morning when it slid out of control. Investigators say the truck wen into the south ditch, across the road and into north ditch before rolling.

Dawson County Sheriff Gary Reiber says Pupo was thrown from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

