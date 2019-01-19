class="post-template-default single single-post postid-360247 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Investigators Seize Estimated 1,000 Xanax Pills in Omaha Operation

BY Nebraska State Patrol | January 19, 2019
JANUARY 18, 2019 (OMAHA, NEB.)  — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), working with other law enforcement officials, have arrested one man and seized approximately 1,000 Xanax pills at a residence in Omaha.

On Thursday, January 17, NSP Investigators served a search warrant at a residence at 14122 O St. in Omaha. During the search, investigators found approximately 1,000 illegally-possessed Xanax pills.

The resident, Cole Guerrero, 21, of Omaha, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Guerrero was lodged in Douglas County Jail.

 

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
