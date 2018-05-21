class="post-template-default single single-post postid-312409 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Iowa man gets 250 days for vehicular homicide in Nebraska | KRVN Radio

Iowa man gets 250 days for vehicular homicide in Nebraska

BY Associated Press | May 21, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Iowa man gets 250 days for vehicular homicide in Nebraska

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) _ An Iowa man has been sentenced to jail for his role in a fatal traffic accident in eastern Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Michael Bauman, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, was sentenced Thursday in Plattsmouth to 250 days in jail. He also was fined $1,000, and his driver’s license was revoked for a year. He’d pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide.

Authorities say he was driving south on Nebraska Highway 43 south of Eagle around 9 a.m. on July 14, 2017, when he turned his semitrailer left into the path of a northbound motorcycle. Forty-seven-year-old Chris Badman died in the collision. He lived in South Bend, Nebraska.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments