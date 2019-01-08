class="post-template-default single single-post postid-357755 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Iowa man killed, 2 Nebraskans injured in Lincoln collision

BY Associated Press | January 8, 2019
Lincoln, Neb. — Police say a head-on collision in northeast Lincoln killed an Iowa man and injured two Nebraska residents.

The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. Monday. Police say a northbound car driven by 28-year-old Jacob Stewart veered into a southbound lane, striking an oncoming vehicle being driven by 27-year-old Jessica Arias, of Omaha.

Police say Stewart died at the scene. He lived in Altoona, Iowa. Police also say Arias and her passenger, 35-year-old Lincoln resident Angel Meza, were taken to a Lincoln hospital.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
