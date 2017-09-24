Iowa, Nebraska officials partner to fight sex trafficking

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ Iowa officials have announced plans to combat sex trafficking at the state’s hotels, with the help of Nebraska officials.

The program will provide training at regional sites for people ranging from housekeepers and desk clerks to managers at hotel businesses. But organizers say they also hope to create increased awareness among law enforcement, health care workers, school employees, concerned citizens and others.

The Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking and Slavery is partnering in the effort with the Nebraska Coalition on Human Trafficking.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg joined law enforcement officials in announcing the initiative earlier this week.

The first training session was held last week in Des Moines and another is scheduled Sept. 25 in Cedar Rapids. Other sessions are planned elsewhere in Iowa.