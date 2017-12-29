class="post-template-default single single-post postid-281088 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Iowa, Nebraska rings in new year with near record lows

BY Associated Press | December 29, 2017
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Arctic air dipping deeper south than usual will put a prolonged chill on New Year’s celebrations in Iowa and Nebraska as temperatures sink below zero Friday night and remain there for three days.

The National Weather Service is warning of hazardous cold as temperatures dip to near records not seen in 130 years.

The New Year’s Day forecast high of minus 5 in Des Moines is just a degree above the city’s coldest high temperature for the day set in 1885. The expected minus 16 low Monday night is just two degrees higher than the day’s record set in 1887.

A similar story is unfolding in Omaha with a New Year’s high of minus 1 and a low of minus 12.Both cities should reach the teens by Tuesday.

