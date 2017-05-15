Iowa pilot died in eastern Nebraska crash

BLAIR, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say an Iowa pilot has died after his aircraft crashed near Blair Airport in eastern Nebraska.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Blair police say the aircraft went down as it was taking off. Authorities say the 59-year-old pilot lived in Glenwood, Iowa. His name hasn’t been released. He was alone on the aircraft. Federal investigators have been called in.