Iowa pilot died in eastern Nebraska crash

BY Association Press | May 15, 2017
BLAIR, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say an Iowa pilot has died after his aircraft crashed near Blair Airport in eastern Nebraska.
The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Blair police say the aircraft went down as it was taking off. Authorities say the 59-year-old pilot lived in Glenwood, Iowa. His name hasn’t been released. He was alone on the aircraft.  Federal investigators have been called in.

