Iowa sheriff’s deputy dies after jail escape

BY Associated Press | May 2, 2017
COUNCIL BLUFF, Iowa – The inmate who escaped from a western Iowa jail Monday managed to steal a sheriff’s deputy’s gun as he was returning from a court appearance and shot two deputies. One deputy died later.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker says 23-year-old Wesley Williams Correa-Carmenaty attacked and shot the two deputies who were driving inmates back from court Monday.

Correa-Carmenaty then stole the jail transport van and drove it out through a garage door.

Danker says Correa-Carmenaty tried unsuccessfully to steal a pickup truck just outside the jail and shot the driver. Then he continued on in the van several blocks before crashing the van and carjacking a car.

Then he drove to Omaha where he was arrested after a short pursuit.

Before the escape, Correa-Carmenaty was sentenced Monday to 45 years in prison for his role in a botched robbery in March 2016. He had pleaded guilty in January to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder and two counts of robbery in connection with the slaying of 22-year-old Anthony Walker.

