Iowa woman arrested after 2nd stop for speeding: 142 mph

HERSHEY, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say an Iowa woman was pulled over and cited twice for speeding in western Nebraska _ the second time after hitting 142 mph.

Lincoln County deputies say the 31-year-old from Council Bluffs, Iowa, was first stopped around 1 a.m. Saturday on westbound Interstate 80 between Brady and Maxwell. A deputy cited her and let her leave.

But deputies say she accelerated away rapidly and soon exceeded the speed limit. They gave chase again as she hit 142 mph, and she finally stopped a couple miles west of Hershey.

She was arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving. Online court records don’t show that she’s been formally charged.