Irrigation Load Control Implemented on Sunday

Dawson Public Power District took the unusual step yesterday, of implementing load control for their irrigation customers on a Sunday. DPPDs Manager of Engineering, Cole Brodine, says it was done at the request of their wholesale supplier Nebraska Public Power District. Brodine said that some of their irrigation customers may have been caught off guard saying that every irrigation customer is subject to load control on Sundays regardless of what group they are signed up for.

Brodine said NPPD had a peak demand of 2,800 megawatts Sunday, which is a level that was higher than their July average.

Overall, Brodine said the amount of irrigation load control implemented this summers is “stacking up to be a little bit more than recent years. Just due to how dry it’s been compared to the last two or three years. And this coming week especially looks to be a little rough with the high temperatures and no rain in the forecast.”