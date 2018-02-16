J-2 Eagle Viewing Facility Hosting Mark Peyton for Book Signing

Holdrege, Ne. — Central Nebraska Public Power District’s J-2 Hydroplant Eagle-Viewing Center southeast of Lexington will host Mark Peyton for a book signing this Saturday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Central Public Relations Assistant Holly Rahman says Peyton is a former district employee who has completed a new book…

“The book is called “The Village Naturalist” and it’s a collection of essays that Mark has written about his experiences spending time outdoors in the great state of Nebraska and so he’s going to be there to greet people and do some signings on any book purchases that are made and he I’m sure be able to tell lots of good stories about his experiences, especially with working with our eagle-viewing centers.”

Attendees will also have the opportunity to view eagles at the hydroplant. Recent counts of eagles in view from the hydroplant winds have been up to 75 eagles at a time. Some binoculars are available for use, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own as well.

For more information visit www.cnppid.com