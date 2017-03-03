J-2 Eagle Viewing Facility to Close March 5

Holdrege, Neb. — The weekend of March 4-5 will be the last chance to watch bald eagles from the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s eagle-viewing facilities at the Johnson No. 2 Hydroplant.

Central provides the public with opportunities each winter to watch bald eagles and other wildlife that congregrate near the District’s hydroelectric plants. The eagle-viewing facility at the Johnson No. 2 (J-2) Hydroplant south of Lexington and the Kingsley Dam viewing center will be open for the last two days of the season (Saturday and Sunday) from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The is no admission fee and reservations are not needed to visit.