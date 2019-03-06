Jahnke Promoted to Western Operations Major

MARCH 5, 2019 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) announces the promotion of Captain Mike Jahnke to the position of Major in command of Western Operations, encompassing Troop Areas D and E.

“We are pleased to promote Mike Jahnke to the important position of Western Operations Major,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Mike’s integrity, experience in Western Nebraska, and dedication to serving the public make him uniquely qualified for this position.”

Major Jahnke has been with NSP for 25 years and most recently served as the commander of the Professional Standards Division. Throughout his career, Jahnke has worked in numerous positions within the agency including Patrol, Executive Protection, Investigative Services, and Internal Affairs.

“I’m excited to return to the area where my career began and serve alongside the outstanding troopers and investigators who are there today,” said Major Jahnke. “This agency is made up of dedicated public servants of all ranks and positions. Together, we’ll strive to meet and surpass public expectations for the safety and security of our great state.”

Major Jahnke began his career with NSP in 1994, serving in the Troop D Patrol Division while stationed in Lexington. He has been promoted several times during his career, achieving the rank of Captain in 2012. Jahnke holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from Doane University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, session #241, held in 2010.

Major Jahnke replaces Major Kyle Otte, who retired Friday after a 27-year-career with NSP.