Jailer retires after nearly 22 years with the DCSO

Yvonne Matthews recently retired from a career of nearly 22 years in the Dawson County Jail. Matthews joined the staff shortly after the new jail opened in the early 90’s. She said she needed a job when she first applied at the Jail but, it turned into a career. Asked what she will miss about her career, Matthews said it would be the people, “seeing all the people at the courthouse and the people I work with.”

Sheriff Gary Reiber described Matthews a very good and dedicated employee along with being “a well-rounded person that can do about anything in the jail that was asked of her.” He said that besides working with the inmates in the jail, Matthews was also involved in court security and transporting inmates over her tenure. Reiber said Matthews was also involved in changes in jail practices as the jail operation changed over the years.

Julie Gilg, a friend and past co-worker, noted that Matthews started around the time there were only 30 inmates in the jail compared to more recent counts of around 130. Gilg praised Matthews in her work at processing sentencing times to determine the date of inmate’s release. Matthews said there were quite a few memorable inmates over the years. More recently she’s been seeing a 3rd generation of inmates coming into the jail system.