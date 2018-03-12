January Nebraska jobless rate matches December 2.9 percent

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-296637 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | March 12, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Labor Department says the preliminary January unemployment rate matched the 2.9 percent of December.

The department said in a news release Monday that the December rate was revised up two-tenths of a point from the preliminary rate of 2.7 percent.

The January 2017 rate was 3.1 percent.

The department says the January rate also remained well below the U.S. rate, which was unchanged at 4.1 percent.

Nebraska Labor Commissioner John Albin says the state’s total labor force and number of employed workers were both up over the month and over the year.

