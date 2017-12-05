Jason and Karah Perdue Take Home Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Excellence in Agriculture Award

KEARNEY, NEB. – Jason and Karah Perdue of York were named the recipient of the 2017 Young Farmers and Ranchers Excellence in Agriculture Award. The award was given Dec. 5, at the Membership Recognition luncheon during the Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation’s 100th Annual Convention held Dec. 3-5 in Kearney, Neb.

Jason and Karah Perdue, of York County Farm Bureau, were recognized for their ongoing involvement and commitment to agriculture. The Excellence in Agriculture Award is designed to recognize young farmers and ranchers for their contribution and involvement in Farm Bureau and agriculture. Candidates for the award are judged on their involvement in agriculture, leadership ability, and involvement and participation in Farm Bureau and other civic, service, and community organizations.

Jason and Karah Perdue attended the Northwest Missouri State University and Jason received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture Business and then a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance – Financial Services. Karah received a Bachelor of Science Degree with a double major in Agriculture Business and Animal Science. They married after college and have four children, Annah 8, Lane 7, Bennett 4 and Jase who is 2.

Jason works for a family owned Ag Retail company that distributes crop protection products. He serves as a Branded Products Territory Manager, and essentially helps salesmen across four states work with their customers to find products that will bring individual growers the best solutions for their farms. These products include adjuvants, starter fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals and actives.

“I am lucky that I get to engage with the individual growers to help them understand ways to increase yields and their overall returns. I get to see many different cropping practices from no till to conventional till, irrigated to dry land, seasoned veterans to new and beginning farmers. I also get to take ideas from all the salesmen and growers and work with our development team to build new products from the ground up. I love being involved in an agriculture related business,” Jason Perdue said.

While Karah is technically a stay-at-home Mom, she is responsible for taking care of the day-to-day activities for the Perdue’s contract poultry operation. She is also an instructor for water aerobics and various other fitness classes where she has a dedicated following of attendees. Teaching swim lessons and “water babies”, an infant/toddler swim program, are just a couple more things she does throughout the year.

“I try very hard to give of my time when it comes to volunteering whenever needed. This ranges from helping in the classroom of the school to working with the local extension office to bring agriculture awareness to local children. I also find time to take care of the guys on the farm by running to get parts or making sure they don’t go without at least one good meal during planting and harvesting,” Karah Perdue said.

Nebraska Farm Bureau has been a big part of their lives in rural Nebraska serving as at-large members of the State Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee. They also have served in various positions on their local York County Farm Bureau board, most recently Jason as President and Karah as secretary treasurer. Karah has served on Nebraska Farm Bureau’s State Legislative Policy Committee, participated in the Leadership Academy and are Ag Pen Pals. Jason is on the York County Extension Board, the York County Board of Equalization, the York County Corn Growers Association, Nebraska Poultry Industries Board and are active in St. Joseph’s church in York.

Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18 and 35 can apply for the Young Farmer and Rancher Excellence in Agriculture award. As Nebraska winners the Perdue’s will receive $500 and an all-expenses paid trip to the American Farm Bureau Convention in Nashville, Tennessee in January 2018 to compete in the contest at the national level.