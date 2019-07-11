Jefferson County homicide update

Fairbury, Neb. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a homicide that occurred on Monday, July 1 at Crystal Springs Park southwest of Fairbury.

The Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, July 8, the homicide victim was located on a country road south of Endicott. Sheriff Nelson Sorensen says around 4:00 a.m. that day, Jerry Gilbert lead investigators to the scene where the body was located. The victim has been identified as 28 year old Marc C. Jarrell of Lincoln.

The 25-year-old Gilbert and 21-year-old Caitlyn Grable, both of Odessa, Texas, were taken into custody at a Fairbury residence on Sunday afternoon. Gilbert is being held on 2nd Degree Murder, Use of a weapon to commit a Felony, Felon in possession of a firearm, Tampering with evidence and Improper disposal of human remains. Gilbert has made his first appearance and is being held without bond.

Grable is being held on Accessory to 2nd Degree Murder, Possession of Controlled Substance, Assault, Tampering with Evidence. Grable has made her first appearance is being held on $250,000 bond, 10%.

23 year old Trey Saathoff of Diller is being held on Accessory to 2nd degree murder, Possession of a controlled substance, Tampering with evidence. Saathoff has made his first appearance and is being held on $250,000 bond, 10%.

On Tuesday, July 9, Realidy Schram, no known address, was arrested and on Wednesday, July 10, 20 year old Logan Evans of Beatrice was arrested, both on charges of being an accessory to 2nd degree murder. Schram and Evans await their first appearance.

The investigation continues. Here is a full summary of arrests in relations to this case.

-Jerry Gilbert – 2nd degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, improper disposal of human remains

-Caitlyn Grable – accessory to 2nd degree murder, possession of a controlled substance, assault, tampering with evidence

-Trey Saathoff – accessory to 2nd degree murder, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence

-Realidy Schram – accessory to 2nd degree murder

-Logan Evans – accessory to 2nd degree murder