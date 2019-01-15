Jeffrey Lake at fluctuating levels during late January

(HOLDREGE, Neb.) – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s will lower Jeffrey Lake on Jan. 21, 2019 to facilitate maintenance on the hydro-electric generation units at Jeffrey Hydroplant.

The lake level will fluctuate up and down for the week of Jan. 21 and again during the week of Jan. 28 and is expected to return to normal operating levels by Friday, Feb. 1. During this time, it will be unsafe to use the lake for any type of recreational activities or shoreline maintenance because the water levels will be constantly changing.

Water levels at other lakes will not be affected by this drawdown. The fluctuating levels will not allow time for cabin-owners to do shoreline work.