Jeffrey Lake Ramp To Close

BY Scott Foster | April 26, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. – The Jeffrey Lake Wildlife Management Area boat ramp will close temporarily as the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District (CNPPID) begins dredging operations on or about May 1.

While the ramp will close during the three months of dredging, the area will remain open to public access.

Sediment has accumulated in the lake’s basin, which has restricted boat travel from one end of the lake to the other. Dredging will improve boat travel and aquatic habitat conditions. CNPPID also dredged the lake in 2016.

CNPPID owns Jeffrey Lake, which is located 5 miles south of Brady in Lincoln County, and leases the area to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for outdoor recreation.

