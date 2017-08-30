Jenna Bush Hager to speak in North Platte

The daughter of a former U.S. President will kick-off the 2017-18 season of the North Platte Town Hall Lecture Series.

Jenna Bush Hager will speak at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 13 at the North Platte Community Playhouse. Her presentation is open to the public. Admission is a lecture series membership.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring Jenna to North Platte,” said Heather Johnson, publicity chair. “She is one of four high-quality speakers slated to entertain our audiences this season. We couldn’t have asked for a better lineup to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Town Hall Lecture Series.”

Hager is the daughter of former U.S. President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush. She works as a contributing correspondent on NBC’s “Today” news program and as an editor-at-large for “Southern Living” magazine.

Hager authored the children’s book, “Read All About It!” and also wrote “The New York Times” bestseller, “Ana’s Story: A Journey of Hope.” The latter is about a 17-year-old single mother with HIV who struggles to shield her child from the life she had of abuse and neglect.

Hager wrote “Ana’s Story” after traveling to Latin America in 2006 as an intern with UNICEF. She remains involved with UNICEF to this day and is currently the chair of its Next Generation initiative, which is dedicated to reducing childhood deaths around the world.

On a personal level, Hager has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Texas at Austin.

She has been married to Henry Hager since 2008. The couple has two daughters, “Mila” and “Poppy.”

Hager’s presentation in North Platte will be followed by a luncheon, featuring a question and answer session at the Quality Inn and Suites. All luncheon attendees must be season ticket holders. The cost of the meal is $17, and reservations must be received by Sept. 6.

More information about the luncheon, the 2017-18 speaker lineup and memberships is available on the lecture series website: nptownhall.com. Season tickets can also be purchased at the door prior to every presentation, or by calling Betty Guynan at (308) 530-8448.