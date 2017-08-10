class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253020 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Jet lands safely in western Nebraska after losing an engine

BY Associated Press | August 10, 2017
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.  — Authorities say a passenger jet has landed safely in western Nebraska after losing power in one of its two engines on a flight to South Dakota.
Aerodynamics Inc. says Flight 217 carrying 46 passengers and three crew members set down at Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, 70 minutes after its Denver takeoff. The Embraer 145 aircraft was headed for Pierre and then Watertown, South Dakota.

Aerodynamics Chief Operating Officer Mickey Bowman said Thursday that all the passengers used ground transportation to continue their journeys. He says the plane remains at the Scottsbluff airport for repairs.

Aerodynamics is based in Kennesaw, Georgia. Bowman says the flight was operating under an affiliation with Great Lakes Airlines.

