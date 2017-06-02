JMMMMC Temporarily Closes Obstetrics Program.

With recent physicians leaving the Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow it has left the hospital with the only choice but to temporarily close the Obstetric program.

Hospital CEO, Mike Steckler says,”Unfortunately, the physicians that left all did c-sections and OB.” Recruitment has gone underway so far but it not an easy job in rural areas according to Steckler as they are looking for family practice physicians that will do OB and c-sections.

In the meantime of the temporary closing of the program, local physicians have agreed to coordinate with Kearney and Hastings to share OB programs for the mothers in the Broken bow area. The pregnant mothers will have pre-natal care in Broken Bow and will leave the community for labor in Kearney and Hastings. With this collaboration, Stekler says it will help to not over run the small, surrounding area hospitals.

Steckler also mentioned with the new medical clinic being constructed in Broken Bow, it will be able to hold 10 medical practitioners back into the community.