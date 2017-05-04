Joan Jett & the Blackhearts to perform at the Nebraska State Fair

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will perform in the Heartland Events Center at the Nebraska State Fair on Saturday, September 2, starting at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now at the Heartland Events Center Box office or at Etix.com. Tickets are on sale for $10 plus gate and fees.

Chelsey Jungck, the fair’s events and entertainment director said, “Joan Jett is an originator, an innovator, and a visionary. As the leader of the hard- rocking Blackhearts, she’s had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles.”

The band’s classics include “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” and “Crimson and Clover.” She sits at the head of her own independent label, Blackheart Records. Jett has acted in movies and television, including 1987’s Light Of Day, and in a Tony-nominated Broadway musical, The Rocky Horror Picture Show. She has appeared on such acclaimed television shows as Oprah (the last season) and Law and Order.

Jungck said, “Joan Jett & the Blackhearts is a perfect addition to our Labor Day weekend lineup that will get the Heartland Events Center rockin’.”

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 7:30pm

Tickets available now on Etix.com or at the Heartland Events Center Box Office.

$10 plus gate and fees.