John Ricks hired as next Nebraska Tourism executive director

LINCOLN, Neb. (December 21, 2016) The Nebraska Tourism Commission has announced the hiring of John Ricks as its new executive director. The selection was made after a national search and public interviewing process.

Gov. Ricketts, who met with Ricks during the interview process, said, “I commend the board of directors for working to address challenges. I am hopeful that Ricks’ experience in state government and the tourism industry will bring new energy to Nebraska Tourism, so they can continue inviting the world to see how Nebraska is growing.”

Ricks’ resume includes decades in advertising and most recently working as the associate director for the Colorado Tourism Office.

“I’m honored and excited to join Nebraska Tourism,” said Ricks. “The industry generates nearly $5 billion a year in visitor spending in the state— it’s big business and we want to grow it even more.”

Ricks will be paid an annual salary of $102,000. According to the Commission, the salary was decided after research of comparable roles nationwide and in surrounding state tourism offices.

“We are very pleased to have Mr. Ricks on board as the director of Nebraska Tourism,” said Deb Loseke, Commission chair. “Ricks brings extensive experience in tourism, marketing and partnering with multiple entities. We look forward to working alongside him and the entire tourism staff to increase tourism in Nebraska.”

Ricks first day on the job will be January 9.