Johnson Lake level down for maintenance project | KRVN Radio

Johnson Lake level down for maintenance project

BY CNPPID | December 19, 2017
HOLDREGE, Neb. – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District is lowering the water level at Johnson Lake in preparation for a maintenance outage at the Johnson No. 1 Hydroplant immediately below the lake.

The draw-down began Tuesday and will continue gradually until about Jan. 22when the maintenance project is scheduled to begin.  The reservoir will decline to approximately elevation 2,608 feet — eight feet lower than its current elevation — by that date and then begin to return to normal wintertime levels while maintenance is underway.

The public should be aware that the schedule for raising and lowering the lake level could change by a few days, depending upon the presence or absence of ice in the Platte River and Central’s Supply Canal.

Johnson Lake is the regulating reservoir for two hydroplants on the Supply Canal below the lake.  During outages for maintenance or repair projects at the hydroplants, the lake is lowered to create space for water that enters the lake while releases through the hydroplants are reduced or suspended.

